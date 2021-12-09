Holiday parade lights up the night
Scenes from the annual Janesville Jolly Jingle Holiday Lighted Parade in downtown Janesville on Saturday evening, Dec. 4.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Jolly Jingle committee announced the award winners for the 2021 Holiday Light Parade, according to a city news release.

The winners are:

  • 608 Vintage for the Judge’s Choice Award.
  • Renegades 4-H Club for Best Use of Lights.
  • Two Men and a Truck for Best Use of a Theme.
  • Todd Kimball and the Green Machine for Most Creative.
  • Janesville Youth Hockey Club for Most Spirit.

To be added to the 2022 parade mailing list, call the Recreation Division at 608-755-3030.

