JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change will sponsor a holiday prescription drug roundup from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 12, at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road.
Residents can drop off unused or expired medications for proper disposal. Prescription drugs, liquid medication, pet medicines and patches will be accepted, according to a police department news release.
Drop-off will be inside the first set of doors in the store, according to the release.
For more information, call 608-741-2105.