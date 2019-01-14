WALWORTH
The Historical Society of Walworth & Big Foot Prairie will hold an annual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Golden Years Retirement Village, 270 Ridge Road.
A historical show-and-tell program is planned afterward. Residents are invited to display family photos, scrapbooks and antiques and share stories about their ancestors.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 262-275-2426.
