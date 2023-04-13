JANESVILLE — The Rock County Historical Society is hosting an open house that features more than 100 paintings donated by Wisconsin artist Ken Marsden.
The gallery opening will be held in the historical society’s Gift Shop, located on the first level of the Museum & Visitor Center, 426 N. Jackson St., on Wednesday, April 19 from 5-7:30 p.m.
The historical society began featuring local artists in their gift shop during the COVID-19 pandemic because they wanted to support their creativity during an unprecedented time, as well as encourage visitors to shop locally.
One such artist was Marsden, a watercolor artist based in Wisconsin. His paintings and other works were the biggest sellers for the historical society during the Christmas season. Marsden donated more than 100 of his paintings, including both framed and unframed work, to be sold at the open house.
“He is giving us the rest of his work,” said Tim Maahs, executive director of the Rock County Historical Society. “For us, as a nonprofit, to receive a gift like that is phenomenal.”
Marsden was born and raised in Galena, Illinois, and he cited the “scenic, historic, and beautiful area” as one of his biggest inspirations for his paintings. During his youth, Marsden was mentored by Chicago artist Gordon Martin, who taught him many valuable lessons, including the “maximum amounts of variations in value.”
Marsden’s paintings tend to focus towards realism, and he joked that the reason for this is his inability to comprehend abstract. Marsden’s works have been featured in galleries all around the Midwest. His paintings are mainly depictions of nature scenes, farm animals, and Wisconsin landscapes.
“I have no deep social message to convey with my paintings. Rather, I simply try to capture or interpret some of the magnificence of nature, interesting urban scenes and architecture, and fascinating creatures that I come across,” said Marsden in the official media release. “I spend many hours searching for those things that demand to be sketched and painted.”
Any artwork not sold at the open house event will be available for purchase at the historical gift shop. Between April 19-23, all paintings done by Marsden will be sold at a 15% discount.
Marsden, who currently resides in Rock County, will be present at the open house featuring his work. Admission is free to the public.
