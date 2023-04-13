Ken Marsden watercolor

Ken Marsden’s watercolor painting of a large bird.

 Rachel Brands

JANESVILLE — The Rock County Historical Society is hosting an open house that features more than 100 paintings donated by Wisconsin artist Ken Marsden.

The gallery opening will be held in the historical society’s Gift Shop, located on the first level of the Museum & Visitor Center, 426 N. Jackson St., on Wednesday, April 19 from 5-7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you