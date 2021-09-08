The Rock County Historical Society has hired an assistant director and curator of collections, Cara Kinzelman.
Executive Director Tim Maahs said the position is crucial for the development of the Rock County Legacies initiative and for caring for all the other items in the society’s museum.
Kinzelman, of Janesville, has a doctorate in history from the University of Minnesota and experience working in museums, historical societies, libraries and nonprofits in the Midwest and East Coast, according to a news release.
Kinzelman will bolster efforts to further develop the nonprofit as a destination for historic interpretation, learning and innovative programming, according to the release. Her work will include ensuring that collections are properly registered, stored and displayed while improving the care, preservation of and access to museum collections.
Kinzelman will join Maahs as the society’s second full-time employee. It also employs three part-time workers.
“As RCHS moves forward with the Rock County Legacies project—formerly known as the Legacy Center—with an initial plan to collect and share stories from generations of employees who worked in Janesville’s General Motors plant, it became clear that this position is necessary," Maahs said.
“With the support of community partners like the Blackhawk Community Credit Union, we look forward to creating a vibrant museum campus where all individuals can forge a connection with the people and events that have shaped Rock County and our collective sense of community,” Kinzelman said.
Kinzelman majored in history at UW-Whitewater. In graduate school, she trained in archives, records management, curatorial studies and collections management.
