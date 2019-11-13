JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society hopes a community lighting competition will help ready the historic Tallman House for the holidays.

Local residents and businesses are invited to decorate one of various locations outside the Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson St. Entering the competition is free, and power will be provided by the historical society.

Decorations must be in place by noon Friday, Nov. 29, before holiday tours begin. All decorators will be recognized on signs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31.

Visitors will vote to determine the winning displays, which will be announced Jan. 2.

For a map of available spots and to reserve a certain spot, visit rchs.us/holiday-decorations.

For more information, contact Tim Maahs at 608-756-4509, ext. 301, or tmaahs@tchs.us.