JANESVILLE
The Rock County Historical Society will sell locally made items in its gift shop as part of Shop the Rock Holiday Edition.
The selection will feature art pieces and crafts by Janesville Art League members and regional artists, including holiday ornaments, bags of holiday gifts, homemade masks, jewelry and recycled Santa pieces, according to a news release.
All items will be sold on consignment, according to the release.
The gift shop will be open from Nov. 12 to Dec. 23 in the Helen Jeffris Wood Museum and Visitor Center, 426 N. Jackson St. Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Residents also can schedule an appointment to visit by calling the historical society at 608-756-4509.
Masks and social distancing are required in the shop.