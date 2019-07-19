JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society has received a $10,000 grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council to create a website on the state's first female attorney, according to a news release.

The society will use the money to develop a digital biography and website on Lavinia Goodell, the first woman licensed to practice law in Wisconsin.

Goodell, who was admitted to the Rock County Bar Association, is also considered one of the first female lawyers in the nation. Her diary entries and other sources of information will inform the digital biography.

“Her battle to become the first woman admitted to the Bar of the Wisconsin Supreme Court paved the way for women everywhere to follow their passions,” Timothy Maahs, executive director of the historical society, said in the release.

Development of the website coincides with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The Wisconsin Humanities Council is the state’s leading resource for librarians, teachers, museum educators and civic leaders.