JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society is encouraging residents to show their love for old buildings on Valentine’s Day.

The historical society, with help from Forward Janesville, has organized a “heart bomb” campaign. Similar campaigns are held in many communities across the country, according to a news release.

People are encouraged to stand in front of their favorite historical buildings Thursday, Feb. 14, while holding a heart—either homemade or printed off the historical society website. They should then upload the photos to social media and use hashtags such as #IHeartSavingPlaces or #IHeart(city in Rock County), according to the release.

The campaign is meant to spread awareness of historical preservation.