JANESVILLE
The Rock County Historical Society is encouraging residents to show their love for old buildings on Valentine’s Day.
The historical society, with help from Forward Janesville, has organized a “heart bomb” campaign. Similar campaigns are held in many communities across the country, according to a news release.
People are encouraged to stand in front of their favorite historical buildings Thursday, Feb. 14, while holding a heart—either homemade or printed off the historical society website. They should then upload the photos to social media and use hashtags such as #IHeartSavingPlaces or #IHeart(city in Rock County), according to the release.
The campaign is meant to spread awareness of historical preservation.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse