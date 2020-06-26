JANESVILLE
For the first time in 63 years, the Rock County Historical Society has canceled this year's Tallman Arts Festival, which had been planned for Aug. 2.
The event on the historical society campus in Janesville was canceled "out of adherence to public health guidelines and the safety of visitors, artists and volunteers," according to a historical society news release.
In 2019, more than 1,500 people attended the festival.
Historical society Executive Director Tim Maahs said he and the historical society board reached the decision after much deliberation.
“We realize this decision will impact the many artists who exhibit at the arts fest, as well as the community, local businesses, local service groups and tourists,” Maahs said in the release. “It was a difficult decision to make but one we feel is in the best interest of everyone involved given the current situation.”
The historical society is exploring alternative ways to work with artists and small groups of community members, according to the release.