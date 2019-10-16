JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society is seeking sponsors for the 2019 Tallman House Holiday Tree Show.

Local businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a Christmas tree and decorate it to showcase their services or products. Trees are provided by the historical society and come with lights, according to a news release.

Sponsors will be listed on signs and print materials for the event. Each sponsor is invited to a meet-and-greet at a Dec. 5 holiday party at the Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson St., and will receive a 10% discount on a rental at Tallman Carriage House in 2020.

The Holiday Tree Show runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 30. This year, the historical society is partnering with Rotary Botanical Gardens to promote both the tree show and the gardens' Holiday Light Show, which runs the same 21 days.

To reserve a tree, call 608-756-4509, ext. 301, or visit rchs.us/Christmas-trees.