David Rambow covers his head to better focus his camera while making a family portrait through a method of wet plate photography during the Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days event on Saturday. The specific process used by Rambow produces a tintype. Dave Rambow is the site director of the H.H. Bennett Studio in Wisconsin Dells., where the same wet plate photography method was used over 100 years ago.
MILTON — While its use clearly ended long ago, the rusty, six-pointed metal device the size of a large paperclip was still sharp enough to scrape my leg as it shifted in my hip pocket while I strode onto the battlefield.
In Civil War times, any leg scratched up by the needle-sharp object I had in my pocket might well have swelled large with deadly infection. The object: a metal ball of spikes called a caltrop—an ancient, and very nasty little war device that’s designed to punch painful holes in the under hooves of enemy cavalry horses.
Or at least, I think the thing I had in my pocket is an old caltrop—maybe even a Civil War-era one.
Of all places, I’d randomly found the curio laying in a corner in the basement of The Gazette’s downtown Janesville office while moving some things last week.
On Saturday, I wandered out onto a circa-1863 battlefield encampment during Civil War Living History Days — a Civil War re-enactment hosted on the grassy grounds of the historic Milton House on Milton’s east side.
Abraham Lincoln reenactor Randy Duncan gives a speech to a group on Saturday morning during Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days.
I’d arrived armed with the (possible) caltrop just in time to hear a dark-suited, tall-hatted man with a graying, chinstrap beard — President Abraham Lincoln— deliver a speech to a few dozen men dressed as ragtag boys of Company K, a Union army fighting unit tied to Wisconsin’s 2nd Volunteer Infantry Division for three years during the American Civil War.
Black fighters mattered
Lincoln — played by a Springfield, Illinois-based impersonator — was admonishing the soldiers to accept as their brothers-in-arms and equals the newly sworn in Black units who had begun serving in battle for the Union in 1863.
As Lincoln spoke, a blue-jacketed cannon crew readied a cannon for a volley, and some teenage boys in circa-1860s period attire fussed over salted pork fat that sizzled in a black skillet over a wood fire dug in the ground next to a tent.
Milton House Executive Director Keighton Klos said May marks 160 years since the first Black infantry units served in the Civil War — a fact highlighted at the weekend-long Civil War living history event by a visit Friday by a member of a Chicagoland re-enactment group that’s based on a Black fighting group the Union Army raised out of Illinois.
“Every year we host this living history, we try to very loosely pick a year of the Civil War each year that we keep a focus on,” Klos said. “So 1863 was, like how ‘President Lincoln’ said today, when the first ‘US Colored Troops’ actually were mustered in and went into some important battles.”
Klos on Saturday couldn’t tell me whether the little spiky metal ball I’d brought with me to the Civil War days was a real 1860s war caltrop, although she seemed doubtful.
Google images seem to verify it could be a six-sided, needle-sharp caltrop of a smaller variety that Union army fighters would have scattered across hard-packed roadways to slow the advance of the horse-mounted Confederate cavalry.
I approached President Lincoln as he was posing for a tin-type selfie with a few boys. When I showed Honest Abe my rusted, little caltrop-like device, his eyes twinkled with intelligence and good-natured amusement.
Mr. Lincoln didn’t seem to buy the idea my contraption could be an actual, battle tested Union caltrop.
“I’d say if you had a large cartful of those, they might work well to slow down a few Confederate boys — but only if they were barefoot.” President Lincoln told me. “More likely, I think, what you’ve got there is a child’s plaything…a toy jack made of metal.”
Big guns and little spikes
Not one to argue with a commander-in-chief, I took my little spiky device and my inquiry across the battlefield.
Larry Arndt, a Watertown resident and 25-year veteran Civil War living history and gun hobbyist, said he’d never focused much on caltrops, although he knew plenty about the Confederate pistols and rifles spread out in front of him on a table.
Arndt was warming in the sun after an overnight chill had invaded the battlefield, dropping the temperature inside his canvas tent to a crisp 41 degrees. Arndt said he’d kept warm sleeping wrapped in his caped, woolen great coat in Union blue, covered by a wool blanket.
I talked with Arndt about the standard gun issued a Wisconsin soldier in the Civil War: a Sharps carbine—a type of high-powered, powder rifle he had a copy of at his table. The gun’s huge-caliber bullets — metal projectiles nearly twice the size of a modern-day deer slug — could “remove an arm at the shoulder, and just turn the flesh and bone to a plume of red dust,” Arndt said.
Those big guns, feared by Confederate infantry, would have been just as unnerving to some 2nd Infantry soldiers, said Edward Neve, a DeForest-based Civil War historian who wore a faded blue hat with a Company K insignia on the battlefield on Saturday.
By 1863, the time the re-enactors were celebrating Saturday, the K Company would have fought in newer uniforms. But earlier, the company had fought in skirmishes with castaway uniforms that were gray-colored, making them look like enemy rebels from the Confederacy, who also wore gray.
It didn’t help that their hats had high tops capped by huge, feathered combs.
For a while, too many of Wisconsin’s finest volunteers were cut down by Union fire, likely the huge bullets Arndt had spoken of.
“They had to change uniforms because they got tired of other Union infantry mistaking them for Confederate boys in gray who’d turned tail to run away. Their backs made great targets for rifle fire,” Neve said.
I was about to show off my metal maybe-caltrop to Neve, because I wanted a third opinion of whether or I’d stumbled upon history…or just a rusty old kid’s toy.
I never got the chance, though. A blast from behind me caught me so off guard that I jumped two feet in the air.
It was the 11 a.m. cannon volley. A real, full-sized cannon. Boom! Then, a huge cloud of blue-white smoke.
My genuine surprise drew a dry, matter-of-fact quip from Arndt.
“You flinch just exactly like somebody who never saw real battle,” Arndt said.