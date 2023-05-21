MILTON — While its use clearly ended long ago, the rusty, six-pointed metal device the size of a large paperclip was still sharp enough to scrape my leg as it shifted in my hip pocket while I strode onto the battlefield.

A crowd gather to listen as Abraham Lincoln reenactor Randy Duncan gives a speech Saturday morning during Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days.

In Civil War times, any leg scratched up by the needle-sharp object I had in my pocket might well have swelled large with deadly infection. The object: a metal ball of spikes called a caltrop—an ancient, and very nasty little war device that’s designed to punch painful holes in the under hooves of enemy cavalry horses.

Caltrop or child's toy?
A Civil-War era caltrop or a child’s toy? No definitive answer emerged at a Civil War living history event Saturday.
Abraham Lincoln reenactor Randy Duncan gives a speech to a group on Saturday morning during Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days.

William Holbrook performs as the drummer boy during an infantry demonstration at the start of the Civil War Living History Days events on Saturday at the Milton House.
A cannon fires during a military demonstration Saturday morning at Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days event.
An infantry demonstration is provided for those interested at during the start of the Civil War Living History Days events on Saturday at the Milton House.
Abraham Lincoln reenactor Randy Duncan waits in the crowd for his turn to give a speech to the group on Saturday morning during Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days.
Three your girls dressed in period clothing watch a military demonstration at the Civil War Living History Days event in Milton on Saturday morning.
Eli Brunett gives a cooking demonstration to some of the younger reenactors attending Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days event on the weekend.
Sasha Lindquist wear traditional clothing walking about Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days event on Saturday.
David Rambow works to develop a family portrait made through a method of wet plate photography during the Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days event on Saturday. The specific process used by Rambow produces a tintype. Dave Rambow is the site director of the H.H. Bennett Studio in Wisconsin Dells., where the same wet plate photography method was used over 100 years ago.
David Rambow works to develop a family portrait made through a method of wet plate photography during the Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days event on Saturday. The specific process used by Rambow produces a tintype. Dave Rambow is the site director of the H.H. Bennett Studio in Wisconsin Dells., where the same wet plate photography method was used over 100 years ago.
David Rambow works to develop a family portrait made through a method of wet plate photography during the Milton House’s Civil War Living History Days event on Saturday. The specific process used by Rambow produces a tintype. Dave Rambow is the site director of the H.H. Bennett Studio in Wisconsin Dells., where the same wet plate photography method was used over 100 years ago.
