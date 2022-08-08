JANESVILLE
Before summer ends, strap on your walking shoes and learn some local history. There are a variety of historic walking tours in the Rock County area.
A local company, Roam Around Tours, offers information on its website, roamaroundtours.com, about its walking tours in Janesville and other areas of Rock County. It says it shares about local history “through its architecture, history and personalities.”
Roam Around Tours last one hour.
Richard Fletcher said in an interview this week with The Gazette that he founded Roam Around Tours in 2017, after discovering as a youth a personal love of old buildings and history in general.
"When I was in high school I'd go to the library and check out architecture books," Fletcher recalls.
That has since dovetailed, he said, with in interest in travel in Wisconsin and across the world. He said his favorite place to visit, in fact, is England, with its centuries-old castles and accompanying lore.
Fletcher worked in the 1990s as a weekend tour guide at the Lincoln-Tallman House in Janesville. Later, when he was a member of the Janesville Historic Commission, he started the walking tours.
Initially free, he said he decided a couple of years ago to charge $10 for the Janesville tours. His Milton tours remain free, underwritten by the Milton Historic Commission. Advanced registration is encouraged, via the website, but walk-ups are also welcome.
Fletcher said he encourages people "to just come out and take a walk...to appreciate what we have, the way I do."
He said he hopes to help tour participants "make that connection, to tell the story of a building. Or explain why this one was important. This is a survivor. This building wasn't torn down. Why not?"
As his tours visit different neighborhoods, Fletcher said he points out different architectural eras -- the pre-Civil War cream brick, stately Victorians, Arts and Crafts style homes of the early 20th Century and neighborhoods like Columbus Circle, off Milwaukee Street in Janesville, inspired by The City Beautiful movement of the 1920s.
"These places are important and they should be preserved because they tell a story. It's an anchor for the community to have these buildings," Fletcher said.
He said he sees beauty in both neighborhoods that have remained well-maintained and in those where many once grand homes have fallen into disrepair "They may be a little rough around the edges, but a lot of the details are still there," he said.
Upcoming Roam Around Tours dates include:
- Milton College neighborhood, Milton, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10. Meeting place: Main Hall of historic Milton College, 513 College St.
- Courthouse Hill Historic District, Janesville, 6 p.m., Thursday,, Aug. 11. Meeting place: Jefferson Park, 212 S. Atwood Ave.
- Prospect Hill Historic District, Janesville, 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. Meeting place: Nativity of St. Mary Church, 313 E. Wall St.
- Milton Junction, Milton, noon Saturday, Aug. 13. Meeting place: Railroad Park, Vernal Avenue and Front Street.
- Milton Junction, Milton, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7. Meeting place: Railroad Park, Vernal Avenue and Front Street.
- Downtown Janesville, 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8. Meeting place: ARISE Town Square/Blain Gilbertson Family Heritage Bridge, 69 S. River St.
- Old Fourth Ward Historic District, Janesville, 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. Meeting place: St. Patrick’s Parish, 315 Cherry St.
- Milton College neighborhood, Milton, noon, Saturday, Oct. 1. Meeting place: Main Hall of historic Milton College, 513 College St.
Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau also offers information on historic self-guided tours on its website, janesvillecvb.com. Via an app that can be downloaded onto a phone, users access a map of more than 80 historical sites that are within 5 miles of downtown Janesville. They can be visited by walking, biking or driving.
The bureau also has a downloadable PDF map on its website for its Lavinia Goodell Walking Tour. Goodell, “Wisconsin’s first woman lawyer, lived and practiced law in Janesville,” the website says. The walking tour includes sites central to her life.