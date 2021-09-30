To recognize the independence of several Latin American countries, the city of Janesville is marking Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15. The five-week celebration that started Sept. 15 honors the rich culture and traditions of an historic and diverse people.
Sept. 15 marked the recognition of liberation for nations including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile commemorated their respective milestones on Sept. 16 and 18.
Hedberg Public Library partnered with YWCA Rock County and UW-Madison’s Rock County Extension Services to host a Sept. 18 event kicking off the celebration. During the event, attendees made crafts, etc traditional Latin American food and played loteria, a traditional Mexican game similar to bingo.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month “is a way to recognize the contributions that people from Latin America have had in our community and all around the United States,” said Rene Bue, programming and outreach coordinator at the library.
Bue said the occasion provides an opportunity for members of the Latino community to share their culture and expose non-Latinos to traditions which they might otherwise be unaware.
“Most non-Latinos don’t know we have people in Rock County from every country in Latin America,” she said.
The library currently has on display books and other materials to help bring awareness to Hispanic traditions and iconic figures in the Latino community, such as civil rights leader Cesar Chavez and Sonia Sotomayor, the country’s first Hispanic American U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Program director Ginna Isunza, who works in the Immigration Outreach and Racial Justice program at YWCA Rock County, helped organize the celebration at the library and believes awareness of Hispanic Heritage Month has an enriching effect on the community.
“I think it can help us grow together by embracing what makes us different,” she said.
Isunza is grateful her role allows her to help others adapt and embrace their new communities, while also embracing their heritage. “I am thankful to be in a nation that was founded by immigration and that we are accepting (of) diversity,” she said.
While Hispanic Heritage Month concludes Oct. 15, the celebration won’t stop then as the library will also hold an event to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, or the “Day of the Dead,” on Nov. 1-2.
For the occasion, families are encouraged to create homemade ofrendas (altars) to honor loved ones from their past. Parents can submit photos of their ofrendas to the library’s Facebook page and, on Oct. 30, the library will host a program to recognize the holiday. The event, held from 2 to 4 p.m., will be free and open to the public.