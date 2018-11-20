EVANSVILLE
The state Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting about resurfacing Highway 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Center Town Hall, 9119 County A.
Representatives from the department and design consultants from Ayres Associates will present construction plans for Highway 14 and answer questions.
Construction on 13 miles of the highway from County M in Evansville to Highway 51 in Janesville is scheduled to start in 2021. Plans include intersection improvements, pavement reconstruction and minor bridge repair over the Rock River.
Designs for the project will be on display at the meeting.
For more information, call Alex Hagen at 608-246-3830.
