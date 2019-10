EDGERTON

A structure fire Tuesday night closed traffic on Highway 59, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Lanes were closed from 10:30 to 11:51 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

Janesville Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp told The Gazette the house is located at 1219 Fulton St.

Both west and eastbound lanes on Highway 59 were closed from Winston Drive to Marlboro Avenue because of the fire, according to the release.

This story will be updated.