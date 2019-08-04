TOWN OF MAGNOLIA

Highway 213 in the town of Magnolia is blocked in both directions due to an accident, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The accident occurred at 8:17 p.m. Sunday at Highway 213 and Highway 59 West/Ahara Road, according to the news release. Highway 213 is expected to be closed for at least two hours.

The road is closed from North County M, which is just south of the accident site, to the Evansville city limits, according to the the Rock County Communications Center.