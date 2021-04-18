JANESVILLE
Three people were injured in a head-on crash Saturday on Highway 51 on Janesville’s south side. Police had no information on their conditions on Saturday or Sunday morning.
One of the injured was flown to a Madison hospital. Two others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, police said in a news release Saturday night.
“The traffic investigation showed a minivan traveling northbound on Highway 51 crossed the centerline,” the news release says. “The minivan, with just one occupant, struck a pick-up truck, with two occupants, head on while both were traveling close to the speed limit, according to witness statements.”
The crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. on the hill just north of the Highway 51 intersection with Knilans Road, near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. The speed limit was 55 mph.
“At this time, it is not known if alcohol was a factor for the driver of the minivan,” the release states.
A traffic crash reconstruction specialist from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the investigation, along with several deputies for traffic control efforts.
Highway 51 was closed for about three hours while crash investigators completed their work.
“The crash remains under investigation pending contact with the occupant who was transported to Madison,” the release says.
Public identification of accident victims typically takes several days.