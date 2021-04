JANESVILLE

Highway 51 was shut down Saturday afternoon after a traffic crash on Janesville's south side.

Two people were being extricated from their vehicles, emergency communications indicated.

The accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Saturday on Highway 51 and Knilans Road. One of the injured was transported by a UW Health helicopter.

A pickup truck and a minivan could be seen with severe damage.

A state emergency alert stated the closure would last about two hours.

This story will be updated.