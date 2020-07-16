JANESVILLE

The crumbling 13-mile stretch of Highway 14 between Janesville and Evansville will undergo resurfacing starting Monday and in August will be closed for bridge repairs, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Highway 14 will remain open to traffic under flagging operations while it is resurfaced between County M and Highway 51, according to a DOT news release.

However, the road will be closed to through traffic from early August to late September for maintenance repairs on the Rock River bridge, the release states. Local traffic will be given access to businesses and residences.

The signed detour for through traffic will follow highways 59 and 51.

Dwayne Jorgenson, Rock County’s public works and highway department director, said the DOT had promised to move the Highway 14 project ahead a year, mostly because the road continues to deteriorate in spite of temporary patching.

Jorgensen told The Gazette in February that highway crews used black asphalt to patch the road under a maintenance contract paid by the state. He said those repairs were just a stopgap until it could be resurfaced.

But concern has grown among commuters and residents, and Jorgensen said the DOT realized the road might withstand only one more winter.

“I think they looked again and noticed the deterioration was more rapid than before,” he told The Gazette. “There was obviously some public concerns raised that I think generated some extra attention to it all.”

Intersection safety improvements, including turn lanes and bypass lanes, will be made at four major intersections at County H, County E, County F and Tolles Road, according to the DOT's release.

The County H and County E intersections will close for two weeks and cannot occur at the same time. Drivers will be required to use alternate routes, according to the release.

Motorists using Highway 14 are advised to allow extra time when traveling in the area.

The work is expected to be completed in mid-October.

For more information on the project, visit projects.511wi.gov/us14-rockcounty.