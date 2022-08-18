The construction of a roundabout on Highway 14 north of Evansville, spurred by a series of crashes involving “fatal and severe injuries,” is almost complete.
The work is expected to wrap up by Sept. 1. It includes a roundabout on Highway 14 at Highway 92, east of rural Brooklyn, about 7 miles north of Evansville.
According to the project overview on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website, there were 17 recorded crashes at the intersectiono f Highways 14 and 92 from 2012 to 2016. Of those, 14 were right-angle crashes. And of those 14 right-angle crashes, two involved serious injuries.
The overview did not offer specific details on the crashes that involved fatal injuries.
The work is also meant to fix what had been a 4-mile stretch of deteriorating pavement on Highway 14 between Highways 138 and 92, according to the overview.
Highway 14 has been closed in recent weeks to complete the resurfacing. Other improvements include paving the asphalt shoulders and widening the shoulders by two feet, and installing rumble strips on the shoulders and the centerline. Gravel shoulders have also been been made even with the roadway.
The work is being funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program. it started on April 18. DOT officials did not immediately return phone and email inquiriesrfrom a Gazette reporter, seeking more information.
