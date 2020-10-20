JANESVILLE
The dark, black pavement is new and smooth, and the yellow and white lines and gravel shoulders are still bright and crisp.
The stretch of Highway 14 between Janesville and Evansville is resurfaced and fully open to traffic, the state Department of Transportation said this week.
Steven Theisen, a spokesman for the DOT’s southwest region, said minor items remain, but the road and the resurfaced Rock River bridge otherwise are fully reopened.
The DOT tackled the 13-mile, full-scale rebuild of Highway 14 between Janesville’s western city limits and Evansville on a quickened timetable this spring and summer. The $7.5 million state-funded project was first slated in 2013, but was repeatedly delayed, first until 2017 and then 2019.
Last year, the DOT talked about delaying the project until 2021, but residents along the stretch voiced fears at DOT town hall meetings and in the local press about the heavily worn, deeply potholed surface that was years beyond its lifespan.
The DOT ultimately shifted the project ahead of other work to tackle it this year.
A retired Janesville school teacher who lives off North River’s Edge Road, a tree-lined crossroads west of the bridge in the town of Janesville, was watching traffic pass along Highway 14 on Tuesday. He called the resurfaced road a “vast improvement” over the former pavement that was badly broken up.
One commuter lamenting the rough road in 2019 told The Gazette that traveling the Highway 14 stretch was like navigating canyons on the surface of an alien battleship.
The DOT’s rework of the highway includes several widened, reconfigured intersections. One example is an improved intersection at Highway 14 and County E on the west side of the bridge near the Redwood Motel. That crossroads has been widened and has new, marked turn lanes and traffic signs.
The only evidence of remaining work on that stretch was a few sections of guardrail near the bridge that still have a handful of temporary wooden posts and a set of traffic barrels that haven’t yet been moved, a Gazette reporter observed.