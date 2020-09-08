JANESVILLE
A 13-mile stretch of Highway 14 between Janesville and Evansville should be resurfaced and ready for regular traffic by mid-October, a state Department of Transportation official said Tuesday.
The DOT plans to cap off a full resurfacing of the highway with a reconfiguration of major crossroads between the two communities.
The only delay: Local traffic will have to wait about a week longer than estimated to have access to the Rock River bridge on Highway 14.
The bridge replacement is part of the project, which spans from Highway 51 in Janesville to County M in Evansville.
Steven Theisen, a DOT spokesman, said crews found problems with the original abutments on the bridge’s west side, and the repair work puts the bridge about a week behind schedule.
Under earlier plans, crews were projected to wrap up the bridge work at the end of September. Now, the work is expected to last until Oct. 5, which is the day the DOT hopes to reopen the bridge to local traffic, Theisen said.
Theisen said the highway west of the bridge to Evansville will remain open to local traffic until mid-October, when the project is completed.