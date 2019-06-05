CLINTON

Ken Byerley could hardly quell his excitement the day his oldest brother, Robert, skimmed a B-24 over the roof of his school.

Children heard the loud rumble of the four-engine heavy bomber and crowded at windows to peer out.

“That’s my brother!” Ken shouted with so much pride.

At 17, Robert was training in the Army Air Force to be a B-24 pilot and steered over the family farm in Illinois, where he dropped a note to his family.

In those World War II days before Robert shipped off to England, Ken already knew his big brother was a hero, even before he flew all those secret and dangerous missions.

“He’s always been my hero,” Ken of Clinton said, “ever since he went in the service.”

On June 6, ceremonies will honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which has been called the beginning of the end of the war in Europe.

But months before the epic invasion along the heavily fortified coast of Normandy, Robert volunteered to join the 801st Bombardment Group known as the Carpetbaggers.

The 8th Air Force activated the special operations group for clandestine activities against the Nazis deep in the heart of occupied Europe.

“Because it was a top-secret mission, they wouldn’t tell them what it was,” Ken said. “They only told them that a lot wouldn’t come back.”

Ken explained that his brother flew at night from a secret base near Harrington, England, in modified B-24 bombers equipped with special radio and navigation equipment and all the armor-plating removed.

Prior to D-Day, the Carpetbaggers carried supplies to French partisan groups north of the Loire River to support the upcoming invasion.

“The French underground had an organization against the Nazis,” Ken explained. “Robert often flew in at treetop level. The French underground launched flares or built fires where they wanted the pilots to drop the supplies.”

The B-24 Liberators were painted glossy black, the best color for evading searchlights and German anti-aircraft artillery.

In addition, the ball turret was removed from the bellies of the planes to make room to carry supplies and parachutists, known as “Joes,” to help the French organize.

Robert was never told the names of the people he carried in case the plane was shot down, and he was captured.

Most of the missions operated in weather considered too dangerous for flying.

In addition to facing German fighters and flak, pilots ran the risk of crashing into hillsides when they made low-level parachute deliveries.

Their busiest month was July 1944.

During one mission, the Americans in France began shooting at Robert because he has been instructed not to identify himself when contacted by radio. Fortunately, he made it back to England.

Robert flew one mission to rescue an American aircrew, which had been shot down and recovered by the French underground.

As Allied forces broke out of Normandy beachheads and advanced across France, the number of missions slowed in France.

In all, Ken said his brother flew 35 missions and then volunteered to train new pilots.

Robert, who earned the rank of colonel, died in 2005.

Once, his son asked him if he was afraid during the missions.

“... He told me his biggest fear was that his crew would find out he was the youngest member,” Brook Byerley said in his father’s eulogy. “He was only 19 and was already an aircraft commander.”

Ken, who was eight years younger than Robert, moved with his family to rural Clinton in 1945.

He did not learn about his brother’s jaw-dropping missions until a decade after the war.

“We knew he was in England,” Ken said. “We were all concerned about what he was doing. We figured he was a bomber. They were losing a lot of airplanes and a lot of people.”

The family prayed for Robert’s safety.

“It was wonderful that he did all this, and God kept him safe,” Ken said.

Later, Robert served in both Korea and Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force after serving 33 years. Five years and eight months were in active combat zones.

When Operation Desert Storm started, Robert complained to his son: “They had a war, and they didn’t invite me.”

Over the years, Ken told his children about their uncle.

“Dad always made us think Uncle Bob was a super hero,” said Peggy Buckler, Ken’s daughter. “All of dad’s family had a life of service. Uncle Bob lived and could have died for our freedom.”

Ken, too, was in the military. He was an airplane mechanic and a crew chief who served in Japan for three years during the Korean War.

For 20 years, Ken worked as a welder. He and his first wife, Florence, had eight children. Florence died in 1987. Later, Ken married Ruth Paynter, who brought six children to the marriage. She died in 2011.

Ken became a clown after retiring and regularly visited patients in the hospital.

Today, Ken is chaplain of VFW Post 10430 and retired chaplain of the American Legion Post 440, both of Clinton.

Many years later, Ken’s feelings about his big brother remain true and steadfast.

“He is my hero,” Ken said. “He will always be my hero.”