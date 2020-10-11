TOWN OF BELOIT
Joe Rose is no stranger to being a leader in the community.
Since joining the Town of Beloit Public Works Department 12 years ago, he has worked his way up the ladder and learned along the way.
Now, the director of public works said he is humbled to take on additional responsibility as interim town administrator while the Beloit Town Board searches for a permanent administrator.
“I’m very grateful that the town board has faith that I can fulfill that role. It should be a smooth transition given the strength of the departments,” Rose said.
The position of town administrator has changed hands a couple times in recent years.
In October 2018, town Fire Chief Gene Wright stepped up to fill in as interim town administrator after Ian Haas left. Wright retired as fire chief and administrator Friday, and Rose will start leading as administrator effective Monday .
Rose, 42, grew up in the area and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School.
He studied administration at UW-La Crosse and attended classes at UW-Madison. He has also acquired a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wastewater license, earned various Federal Emergency Management Agency certifications and is a graduate of the Rock County Leadership Development Academy.
Rose was hired as a town department of public works employee in December 2008, went on to serve as roads foreman and was promoted to director of public works in January 2016.
Town board Supervisor Carl McMillan said he feels confident Rose will continue serving the community well in his additional role.
“I think he’s got a firm grasp on the town and also has relationships with other municipalities,” McMillan said. “He knows the township inside and out. He’s the best person for the position.”
In the months ahead, McMillan said, he expects the town board will continue to determine details for a permanent town administrator, including a salary amount.
McMillan said he hopes the town will be able to choose a permanent administrator by January or February.
This isn’t the first time Rose has filled in as administrator.
In March, Rose stepped up to fill in as acting administrator for Wright while the chief was away on vacation. During that time, the full scope of the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Rose declared a state of emergency for the township in an effort to secure necessary government funding.
Rose said he feels ready and able to serve as the face of the township for now. He said Wright has offered guidance and given him an overview of various town affairs and operations, leaving him in a good position to get started.
“I just want to keep that ball rolling and continue. Anything I can do to help continue that growth is going to be beneficial for our residents,” Rose said. “I’m here to serve this community.”