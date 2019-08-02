TOWN OF ROCK

This is a story that doesn’t need words because the photos will say everything.

But it’s certainly possible to describe the scene at Skelly’s Farm Market: More than 100,000 sunflowers spread across 6 acres against a backdrop of blue sky and distant silos and barns.

It’s a photo-worthy sight, and this weekend might be the best time to see the flowers at their peak, said Laura Skelly, one of the farm’s owners.

For a fee, visitors can wander along looping paths in the field, take photos at “prop stops” and enjoy the view from platforms set at strategic spots.

This is the second year the Skellys have planted sunflowers, which they figure are just one more way to draw people to the farm.

“We were kicking around some ideas,” Skelly said. “A lot of people realize the farm has strawberry picking in the spring, the roadside stands (in Janesville) in the summer and the corn maze in the fall.”

The family wanted something to bring people to the farm after the strawberries were gone and before the corn maze opened. The farm has a gift shop, bakery, produce for sale, and an extensive and unusual play area for kids.

“Last year, we planted just 1 acre,” Skelly said. “We didn’t do any (advance) advertising because we didn’t know if they would bloom, when they would bloom and how long they would be around.”

When the flowers bloomed, they let people know.

“We went for three weekends,” she said. “People loved it. So this year we decided to make it bigger and better.”

This year, the family planted 5 acres with paths and the photo stops. The sixth acre is for cutting flowers.

The field contains more than 15 varieties of sunflowers in a range of pale yellows, reds and golds. The main field features the traditional yellow—some with large single heads and others with several flowers on a stem.

On Tuesday, Skelly said she thought the field would be “close to 100% in bloom” this weekend.

A walk through the area Thursday afternoon proved she was correct. Almost all of the flowers were open, their yellow faces either basking in the sun or facing outward. On some, honeybees were collecting pollen, their legs swollen with bright yellow saddlebags.

In other spots, monarchs and yellow swallowtail butterflies fluttered around open blooms.

In a few cases, the flowers had reached the stage of forming seeds. Goldfinches made frequent flights into the field, testing seed heads for doneness.

Meanwhile, the human visitors wanted something other than food: a photo that captured the brilliance of 6 acres of sunflowers.