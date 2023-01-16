JVG_230117_ALUMINUM_1

A Gazette file photo shows workers at a Stoughton Trailers plant in Rock County working with sheets of metal. Roscoe, Illinois-based American Aluminum Extrusion, a company which supplies semitrailer manufacturers with extruded aluminum material is now under solo ownership after Beloit business mogul Diane Hendricks sold off what was a 22-year-long ownership stake in the company.

ROSCOE, Illinois — A northern Illinois aluminum company that supplies local semitrailer makers is now under single ownership after being sold off by longtime part-owner Diane Hendricks, of Beloit.                       

Sam Popa, owner of Roscoe, Illinois-based American Aluminum Extrusion, on  Monday said his company recently became full owner of the extrusion supplier after 22 years of joint ownership by Popa's share of American Aluminum Extrusion and Hendricks’ group of business holdings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you