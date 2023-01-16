A Gazette file photo shows workers at a Stoughton Trailers plant in Rock County working with sheets of metal. Roscoe, Illinois-based American Aluminum Extrusion, a company which supplies semitrailer manufacturers with extruded aluminum material is now under solo ownership after Beloit business mogul Diane Hendricks sold off what was a 22-year-long ownership stake in the company.
ROSCOE, Illinois — A northern Illinois aluminum company that supplies local semitrailer makers is now under single ownership after being sold off by longtime part-owner Diane Hendricks, of Beloit.
Sam Popa, owner of Roscoe, Illinois-based American Aluminum Extrusion, on Monday said his company recently became full owner of the extrusion supplier after 22 years of joint ownership by Popa's share of American Aluminum Extrusion and Hendricks’ group of business holdings.
Under the sale, American Aluminum Extrusion purchased all stock in the company that had been owned by Hendricks. The company is now listed under ownership of Popa Holdings, Popa said. The sale included both manufacturing operations the company runs in Roscoe and in Canton, Ohio.
American Aluminum Extrusion supplies 100 million pounds aluminum to other fabricators, including major manufacturers of semitrailers such as local company Stoughton Trailers.
About 180 people work at American Aluminum Extrusion’s Roscoe plant, and 100 people work at the Ohio plant, Popa said.
Popa declined to disclose financial details of the sale, but he said the company intends to continue operations under a previous five-year growth plan, including a continued focus on supplying the semitrailer industry and the architectural aluminum market.
