JANESVILLE

The sixth annual Helping the Homeless fundraiser will kick off at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.

Started by Janesville mail carrier Tom Hathaway, the fundraiser raises awareness about homelessness in the city. Donations during the event will support and promote organizations and businesses that help people who are homeless, including GIFTS Men’s Shelter, HealthNet of Rock County, Project 16:49, ECHO, House of Mercy Homeless Center and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Food, drinks, raffles and live music by five bands will be provided.

For more information, visit the Helping the Homeless Fundraiser Facebook page.