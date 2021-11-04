Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library and the HPL Express branch will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 11, according to a library news release.
Staff will be training during that time. Both library branches will reopen at noon and resume normal business hours.
The library’s digital branch will remain open throughout the day, according to the release.
Visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
