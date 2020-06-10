JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library begins its virtual 2020 Summer Library Challenge on Monday, according to a library news release.
Residents can register online to participate in the “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program. Readers will be challenged to set their own reading goals.
Participants will log their completed books online and complete challenges to be entered for weekly prize drawings. Other acceptable reading submissions include eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers and podcasts.
All registered readers will receive a free book at the end of summer, according to the release.
The program runs through Friday, Aug. 7.
For more information, visit hedbergpublic library.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.