JANESVILLE

Hedberg Public Library is teaming up with Service Corps of Retired Executives, or SCORE, in Madison to offer a Business Startup Series of free monthly workshops.

The virtual series is designed to offer resources and expert help to local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The series starts with a presentation by Kenneth Wundrow, titled “Starting and Owning a Small Business,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, using Microsoft Teams.

Eight presentations are included in the program:

  • "The First Steps," parts one and two.
  • "The Business Plan," parts one and two.
  • "Introduction to Library Business Resources," a special session.
  • "The Legal Stuff," parts one and two.
  • "Sales and Marketing," parts one and two.
  • "Location and HR," parts one and two.
  • "Ready to Launch!" parts one and two.
  • Celebration and local resource panel, location to be determined.

Registration is required to participate. Interested residents should call the library at 608-758-6600 or visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.

