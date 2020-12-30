JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library is teaming up with Service Corps of Retired Executives, or SCORE, in Madison to offer a Business Startup Series of free monthly workshops.
The virtual series is designed to offer resources and expert help to local entrepreneurs and small businesses.
The series starts with a presentation by Kenneth Wundrow, titled “Starting and Owning a Small Business,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, using Microsoft Teams.
Eight presentations are included in the program:
- "The First Steps," parts one and two.
- "The Business Plan," parts one and two.
- "Introduction to Library Business Resources," a special session.
- "The Legal Stuff," parts one and two.
- "Sales and Marketing," parts one and two.
- "Location and HR," parts one and two.
- "Ready to Launch!" parts one and two.
- Celebration and local resource panel, location to be determined.
Registration is required to participate. Interested residents should call the library at 608-758-6600 or visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.