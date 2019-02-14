JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., will close from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 18, for staff training, according to a news release.
Regular hours of operation will resume after training.
For more information, call 608-758-6600.
JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., will close from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 18, for staff training, according to a news release.
Regular hours of operation will resume after training.
For more information, call 608-758-6600.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse