JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 3, because of maintenance on a nearby water main, according to a news release from the library.
Curbside pickup will not be available at the library Wednesday, but staff will provide assistance over the phone at 608-758-6600. The library's HPL Express location at Uptown Janesville will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, and hedbergpubliclibrary.org will still be available.
The library is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and resume regular hours.