JANESVILLE

Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., is temporarily changing its hours of operation to accommodate upcoming interior renovations.

Beginning Monday, April 15, the new hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Some library services will remain available during morning weekday closures, including phone assistance from library staff and virtual services through the library website. Staff also plans to offer morning programs off site at community-partnered locations.

For construction news and updates, visit the Hedberg Public Library Facebook page.