JANESVILLE

Renovation at Hedberg Public Library is wrapping up, and the library will resume regular hours of operation starting Monday, Dec. 2, library officials announced.

Library hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

While construction might be finished, furniture and interior signs will be added through January, according to a news release.