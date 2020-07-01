JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library will offer a "Drive-thru Songs & Rhymes" story time on Wednesdays starting July 8 at Monterey Park, 501 Rockport Road.
The story times run from 10 a.m. until noon. Participants will drive by two 10-minute storytime stops created by the library’s children’s room staff. Visitors must social distance by remaining in their vehicles during the programs.
Registration is required and limited to 12 vehicles. Participants will choose a 10-minute storytime slot and are asked not to arrive earlier than five minutes before their scheduled time slot.
An instructional email will be sent to participants before their visit.
For more information or to register, call 608-758-6585 or visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.