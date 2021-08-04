JANESVILLE

Weekday hours at Hedberg Public Library will change after Labor Day, according to a library news release.

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, operation hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.

The HPL Express branch at Uptown Janesville will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Face masks are required at the library regardless of vaccination status, according to the release.

For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.

