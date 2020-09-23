JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library will extend its Wednesday evening hours starting Oct. 7, according to a library news release.
The library will remain open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Updated library hours are as follows:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
- Closed Sunday.
Accesses to a limited number of study rooms will also be provided starting Oct. 7. These rooms will be open to the public, although priority will be given to tutor and student pairs.
Study rooms will be available in 90-minute increments at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. with an additional time slot at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Library staff will clean rooms between uses.
Tutors can reserve rooms in advance online or by calling the library. All other reservations must be made at the library and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Operation hours will remain unchanged at HPL Express at Uptown Janesville mall.
For more information, call the library at 608-758-6600 or visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.