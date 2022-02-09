JANESVILLE

Hedberg Public Library and the HPL Express branch at Uptown Janesville will close from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 21, for staff training, according to a library news release.

The library will reopen after noon and resume normal operating hours. The library’s digital branch will remain open during training.

For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.

