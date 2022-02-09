Hedberg, HPL Express to close for staff training Gazette staff Feb 9, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEHedberg Public Library and the HPL Express branch at Uptown Janesville will close from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 21, for staff training, according to a library news release.The library will reopen after noon and resume normal operating hours. The library’s digital branch will remain open during training.For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint Armory in downtown Janesville sold to Burlington wedding venue operators Restaurant review: Sammy's Hill Top in Janesville is tip top for food, atmosphere Rock County Jail inmate dies by apparent suicide Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 10-16, 2022 Public record for Jan. 17, 2022 Public record for Jan. 13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Jan. 4, 2022