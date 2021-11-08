Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Friends of Hedberg Public Library is holding a Fall Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, in the program room at the library, 316 S. Main St.
Books, movies and other items will be on sale. There is also be a $6 bag sale on Saturday. Proceeds will help support library programs and services.
Masks are required in the library.
For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
