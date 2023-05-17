01STOCK_BOOKS
JANESVILLE — The Hedberg Public Library will hold its second-annual Book Fest on Saturday, June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the library’s main branch, 316 S. Main St.

The day-long celebration of books and authors begins with writing workshops, followed by an author fair featuring local and regional authors. The day concludes with a keynote address from Wisconsin author and humorist, Michael Perry, who will also be the featured guest at the new Friends of Hedberg Public Library author reception.

