JANESVILLE — The Hedberg Public Library will hold its second-annual Book Fest on Saturday, June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the library’s main branch, 316 S. Main St.
The day-long celebration of books and authors begins with writing workshops, followed by an author fair featuring local and regional authors. The day concludes with a keynote address from Wisconsin author and humorist, Michael Perry, who will also be the featured guest at the new Friends of Hedberg Public Library author reception.
This year’s sponsors include The Venue, Genisa, Premier Bank, and Hedberg Public Library Foundation
Visit HedbergPublicLibrary .org/bookfest for details, including a link to purchase tickets to the author reception.
The schedule includes:
WRITING WORKSHOPS
Writing workshops will be offered from 9:30-11:45 a.m. Registration is encouraged but not required.
Elevated Writing: “15 Dialogue Techniques Create Masterful Prose,” presented by Christine DeSmet and Peggy Joque Williams.
Fearless Truth-Telling: “The Power of Owning Your Story,” presented by R.B. Simon and Lisa Marie Brodsky.
Writing for Kids: “So You Want to Write A Children’s Book,” presented by Gayle Rosengren..
Seeing Characters and Their World: “Filtering Details through Point of View,” presented by Ann Angel.
Self-Editing: “A 10-Step Plan for Self-Editing,” presented by Nick Chiarkis
Book Launch Marketing: “A Six-Month Marketing Road Map for Launching Your Book presented by Maggie Smith LIBRARY LAB 316
AUTHOR FAIR
An author fair will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. featuring local authors and an author scavenger hunt. Participating authors are expected to include: Ann Angel, Laura Anne Bird, J. Ellis Blaise, Michelle Caffrey, Jennifer Carmody, Nick Chiarkas, Patricia A. Davis, Christine DeSmet, Bill Gillard, Pat Hall, Audrey Henley, Amy C. Laundrie, Andrea Nelson Grace Pakes, Greg Peck, Laureanna Raymond-Duvernell, Gayle Rosengren, R.B. Simon, Patricia Skalka, Maggie Smith, Sean Sorce, Ben Strand, Eileen Troemel, Rod Vick, and Peggy Joque Williams.
KEYNOTE ADDRESS
Author Michael Perry will give the keynote address from 3-4:30 p.m.
Perry is a New York Times bestselling author, humorist, playwright, and radio show host from New Auburn, Wisconsin. Perry’s bestselling memoirs include “Population: 485,” “Truck: A Love Story,” “Coop,” “isiting Tom,” “Million Billion,” “Peaceful Persistence,” and “Hunker.”
Among his other dozen titles are “The Scavengers,” for young readers, the novel, “The Jesus Cow,” and his most recent book, the novella “Forty Acres, Deep.”
Perry returns to Hedberg Public Library for the first time since 2007, when he shared his humor with a standing-room-only crowd. Seats are first-come, first-served for this free event. Learn more about Michael at sneezingcow.com.
FRIENDS OF HPL AUTHOR RECEPTION
The day will conclude with a Friends of the Hedberg Public Library Author Reception at 5 p.m. at The Venue, 37 S. Water. St., in Janesville. It will feature Michael Perry and will be catered by Genisa wine bar. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $10 for Friends members and $30 for non-members (which includes a Friends membership), and are available online or at the library.
