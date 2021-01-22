JANESVILLE
The Rock County Historical Society is continuing its Heart Art Challenge in partnership with the Janesville Art League to support local health care workers.
The historical society and art league are fundraising to buy tokens and gifts for front-line workers at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
If the organizations meet their $1,000 fundraising goal by Feb. 1, an anonymous donor will provide a matching $1,000 donation.
Gifts will be presented to front-line workers around Feb. 14.
The Heart Art collaboration began in April 2020 to show appreciation for health care employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To donate, visit rchs.us. For more information, contact Tim Maahs at 608-756-4509 or tmaahs@rchs.us.