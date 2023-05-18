JANESVILLE –- Since the beginning of April, HealthNet of Rock County, 113 South Franklin St., has been offering a walk-in substance use treatment program to women. Recently, HealthNet has opened that up to men.
Tonia Weber, the nurse practitioner in charge of the program, said the walk-in services are now available for anyone of any gender on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“This is so we can help people and meet them where they are. If they happen to wake up in the morning and they’re like, ‘I don’t want to use today,’ they can come to the clinic and get the medication or referral treatment that day,” Weber said.
Weber said after talking internally about how HealthNet could better serve the community, it realized that many people struggle with substances and need treatment options, regardless of their gender.
Weber said every aspect of the program is intentional — including scheduling the walk-up days at the beginning and middle of the week. HealthNet included a walk-up time at the beginning of the week for people who are being released from jail and are just getting off from the weekend.
The Need
Weber said there are not a lot of substance use treatment facilities that have openings right away. She said the aim at HealthNet is to meet a person where they’re at and build trust so they are more likely to establish treatment and remain in treatment.
HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges said there was a clear need, with inmates being released from jail who are in court-mandated sobriety who need help maintaining that sobriety.
“When somebody leaves jail, or incarceration, they don’t necessarily have a source or a place to go,” Hedges said.
Services provided
Weber said for many of those who come into the walk-in clinic, the aim is to initially get them started on medication. Then, they’re assessed for what HealthNet can do for them such as direct them to group or individual therapy. HealthNet asks questions like, does the individual qualify for further care?
Weber said it’s really about establishing care and then figuring out how to help people further.
Kristen Austin, the director of HealthNet’s Behavioral Health Clinic, said one thing that is unique to HealthNet’s treatment is that it focuses on “treating the whole person.” People who come in for walk-in clinic have access to a service provider whose main job is to connect them to housing services, food services, and help them get enrolled in other assistance programs.
Weber said that another part of treatment, or establishing care, is distributing harm reduction kits. Kits include new syringes that help decrease the risk of HIV and hepatitis C; fentanyl test strips; wound care items, and Narcan.
“Dead people don’t recover,” Weber said. “It might take us meeting ten times and me providing supplies for you but that tenth time you say ‘Okay, I’m ready to be done now.’”
Austin said it’s also about providing compassionate care; when people walk in, they know that they can talk freely and honestly and not be judged.
Weber said she can prescribe a number of medications to help curb cravings, including vivitrol, suboxone, oral naltrexone and other medications that help with withdrawal.
Weber said although the walk-in clinic has only been around for a little over a month, HealthNet has already seen some positive outcomes.
A woman Weber was treating for a week now has next to no cravings, she said. Weber said once cravings are under control, people can actively participate in a treatment program.
Weber said she wishes more people had a better understanding of what addiction looks like.
“No person, regardless of age, race, wealth, education is outside of substance use, it covers everybody. It’s not a poverty thing,” she said. “It affects everyone and does not discriminate.”
More information about the substance use treatment walk-in clinics or other services HealthNet provides can be found at healthnet-rock.org.
