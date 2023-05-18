JANESVILLE –- Since the beginning of April, HealthNet of Rock County, 113 South Franklin St., has been offering a walk-in substance use treatment program to women. Recently, HealthNet has opened that up to men.

Tonia Weber, the nurse practitioner in charge of the program, said the walk-in services are now available for anyone of any gender on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

