HealthNet of Rock County has announced an upcoming relocation to 113 S. Franklin St., Janesville, in 2022. HealthNet has raised around $1.7 million of its $3.25-million capital fundraising campaign called “Families Supporting Families” to assist with an upcoming relocation.
HealthNet of Rock County has announced that it is kicking off a $3.25 million capital campaign called “Families Supporting Families” to assist with an upcoming relocation to 113 S. Franklin St., Janesville, in 2022.
HealthNet is the county’s only free and charitable clinic, with two facilities in Janesville, a medical clinic on Milwaukee Street and a dental clinic on Creston Park Drive.
The new multifaceted facility will include a women’s health clinic, a dental examination room for individuals with developmental disabilities and limited laboratory services.
A new behavioral clinic will also be included, which will offer individual and group and bilingual therapy, peer support, and a female-focused addiction treatment program.
To date, HealthNet of Rock County has raised around $1.7 million in funding from corporations and public organizations, according to HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges.
“I think it’s a culmination to show that this is a community-supported and community-endorsed project that will make ripples for everyone in the community,” he said.
Major donors include the Kennedy Family Foundation, the Hazekamp family, the Gilmore family, the Karrels family, Ruth Ann Potts and Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation.
Hedges said HealthNet’s facilities are “bursting at the seams.”
“We’re trying to be responsive to the needs of the community because we are seeing more patients than we have before,” he said.
Hedges said the move to Franklin Street will not only help to increase the capacity for medical services but also accommodate the needs of staff and volunteers.
“We do not have a another seat or desk for another volunteer to be a part of our mission, so that is why this move was necessary.”
Once the $3.25 million threshold is met, HealthNet will begin putting bids out for contractors. Construction is expected to begin in February or March of next year and the relocation completed by the middle or end of 2022.
