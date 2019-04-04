JANESVILLE

Mark Karrels looks at a photo of a man named Tom every time he opens his wallet.

Tom was missing nearly every other tooth when Karrels met him years ago at HealthNet of Rock County's dental clinic.

"I took a before and after picture to remind me a simple act of me taking a couple hours to fabricate this partial denture changed this guy's life," said Karrels, a dentist.

Volunteers such as Karrels have guided every innovation at the free and charitable health clinic over its 25-year history, said Ian Hedges, CEO of HealthNet.

HealthNet opened in 1994 with the mission of providing affordable health care to underserved Rock County residents, many of whom struggled with chronic conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

HealthNet will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a free event Thursday, April 18, at the Armory in Janesville. Organizers will talk about the nonprofit's past successes and what the future holds, Hedges said.

As Hedges and others researched HealthNet's history, one theme stood out: Everything begins and ends with volunteers, said Heidi Van Kirk, development director at HealthNet.

Staff and volunteers have made a timeline out of photos, Post-it notes, newspaper clippings and documents that piece together the stories behind HealthNet.

The timeline begins with Alice Plautz, a nurse anesthetist in the Vietnam War who was named the 1992 Vietnam Veteran of the Year by the state chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, said Teresa Nguyen, a history teller with the Rock County Historical Society.

It continues with the efforts of countless others who believed in the importance of affordable health care.

Medication station

Hedges called Mike Dow the "bedazzler" of HealthNet.

The retired pharmacist upgraded the clinic's medicine room in the early 2000s by expanding its offerings, organizing it and installing the same software pharmacists use in pharmacies.

Getting the medication room—which is not technically a pharmacy—onto the same systems pharmacists use helped operations run more smoothly because HealthNet's volunteer pharmacists could transition seamlessly between pharmacies and the clinic, Dow said.

Making smiles

When HealthNet officially opened its dental clinic in 2007, Karrels led the charge.

He was a catalyst for the new dental office because he donated equipment that he was replacing in his own dental office.

Other dentists also helped, offering funds and manpower, Karrels said.

"I am pleased we have maintained the dental part. It has been a big focus and makes immediate impact on people's lives," he said.

After Karrels fixed his smile, Tom finally had enough confidence to talk to new people and interview for jobs.

HealthNet's volunteer dentists often see people with problems similar to Tom's. Having access to quality oral care has improved their health, Karrels said.

Making plans

Mark Flottum served on HealthNet's Board of Directors from 2008 to 2016. His career has included a variety of jobs in vocational rehabilitation, Rock County's probation system and at CESA 2, which offers development and educational services to school districts. He now teaches parenting classes to inmates at the Rock County Jail.

Flottum has offered insight from his career to help HealthNet improve its services, Hedges said.

In the last couple of years, HealthNet has started offering mental health screenings with all patient visits, he said.

Behavioral health services are at the center of the organization's annual conference, which Gwen Hazekamp started three years ago as a volunteer, Hedges said.

Hazekamp, who is the current board president, said starting the conference and working on the organization's strategic plan are among the most exciting things she has done at HealthNet.

The clinic has been tight on space for years and has wanted to combine its health and dental clinics under one roof to increase efficiency. That's why the donation of Blackhawk Community Credit Union's administrative building as HealthNet's future clinic was such a "wonderful gift," Hazekamp said.

But with that gift comes a lot of planning, which will be a main focus for the board in the years to come, she said.

"Every big step has been a big idea from volunteers," Hedges said.