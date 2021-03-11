JANESVILLE
More participation is needed in the Rock County Community Health Needs Assessment survey, SSM Health officials said.
Information from the survey will help health care organizations and community groups improve residents' access to health care resources, according to a news release.
Those who live, work or visit Rock County regularly are invited to complete the survey, which will be available until mid-April, according to the release.
To complete the survey, visit bit.ly/3tEFxnn. For a Spanish version, visit bit.ly/3p4AVn1.