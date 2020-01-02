JANESVILLE

In November, state Rep. John Spiros proposed raising the state's legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

At the time, the Marshfield Republican admitted the proposal would have a tough time getting passed, even though similar laws had passed in almost 20 other states.

But in December, President Donald Trump did the heavy lifting, signing legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and raising the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21.

“It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product—including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes—to anyone under 21,” according to the FDA’s website.

Megan Timm, a community education specialist at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville, said the change is an important step forward, but work still needs to be done to combat the growing number of teens who use e-cigarettes, or vapes.

“This is really a step in the right direction,” Timm said. “Our brains don’t fully develop until we are 25. Once we have youth using nicotine, the development of the brain isn’t quite the same.”

The younger kids are when they start smoking, the harder it is for them to quit, she said.

“Once you start on the nicotine dependency, your brain starts to develop around that dependency,” Timm said.

Baby boomers who started smoking in their teens say quitting was one of the hardest things they ever had to do, Timm said. By comparison, smokers who started in their mid-20s had an easier time.

The American Lung Association estimates that raising the legal age to 21 for tobacco could prevent more than 200,000 deaths among people born between 2000 and 2019.

The association argues that the law will reduce nicotine addiction and related problems because:

About 94% of adult smokers lighted their first cigarette before turning 21.

Smokers ages 18 and 19 often supply tobacco products to younger friends. Most people graduate from high school before they turn 21, so increasing the legal age will reduce the number of middle- and high-school students who have access to tobacco.

Increasing the sales age will “help counter the tobacco industry’s efforts to target young people at a critical time when many move from experimenting with tobacco to regular smoking,” the association says on its website, www.lung.org/our-initiatives.

Numbers of young cigarette smokers are on the decline, but the number of teens who use e-cigarettes has increased significantly every year.

In the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Study, more than 5 million middle- and high-school students said they used e-cigarettes—up from 3.6 million the previous year.

“The vaping epidemic has really been the target of prevention coalitions around the county, as well as nationwide,” Timm said.

And while she applauds the change in the legal buying age, she hopes more will be done to address the issue of vaping flavors.

“What we’ve learned is that teens would not actually be using vaping if it wasn’t for the flavors,” Timm said.

Adults who vape don't really use flavored products, she said.

When Timm asks students about their perception of cigarettes, their response is, "Ew, that's gross." But students' perception of vaping is that it does "little to no harm," she said.

The Trump administration announced Thursday it will prohibit fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes that are popular with high school and middle school students. But menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market.