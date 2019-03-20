Obesity, sexually transmitted infections and smoking remain some of Rock County’s top health concerns based on data from the 2019 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps.

The 2019 rankings released Tuesday show Rock County has seen small changes since last year, most of which were no surprise, said Nicholas Zupan, epidemiologist for the Rock County Health Department.

Rock County fell from 58th to 59th out of 72 counties in the state for health outcomes, but Zupan said that is not alarming.

The County Health Rankings and Roadmaps is a collaboration between the University of Wisconsin Public Health Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The organization compiles data and provides a snapshot of public health for almost every county across the country.

Obesity, sexually transmitted infections and smoking remain chief concerns in the county, and the data reflects that, Zupan said.

Obesity remains on an upward trend in Rock County, with 36 percent of adults having a body mass index of 30 or higher, according to the rankings.

About 836 new cases of chlamydia were reported in Rock County in 2016, the most recent year of available data, up from 734 cases in 2015.

Among Rock County adults, 19 percent smoke, which is 2 percentage points more than the state’s reported 17 percent, according to the rankings.

It is difficult to know based on the health rankings whether local initiatives to reduce obesity, sexually transmitted infections and smoking have been effective because some of the data is dated, Zupan said.

The county is doing well at providing opportunities for physical activity, decreasing excessive drinking and maintaining high graduation rates, Zupan said.

Eighty-nine percent of Rock County residents have adequate access to locations for physical activity. The percentage of people who reported not being physically active went from 22 percent in 2014 to 20 percent in 2015, the most recent years of available data.

The county is doing better than the state in excessive drinking with 21 percent of adults reporting binge or heavy drinking in comparison to the state’s 26 percent.

The rankings show a Rock County graduation rate of 94 percent, which Zupan considers a positive. The health department in recent years has focused on the connections between public health and social factors such as income, education and equal access to opportunities, Zupan said.

The rankings included data on housing availability for the first time this year, according to a news release.

Twelve percent of Rock County households spend at least 50 percent of household income on housing, which the rankings organization considers a “severe housing cost burden.”

Zupan could not directly link specific Rock County health outcomes to housing but said housing is one of the socioeconomic factors that can play a part in the root causes of health.

Housing is an essential need, and when an individual is spending a large portion of his or her income on housing, that leaves less money to pay for health care or proper nutrition, Zupan said.

More than 19,000 homes in Rock County were built before 1950, which leads to increased risks of asbestos and lead exposure, according to the health rankings.

The health department uses the rankings to guide the department in initiatives or programming to help the community, Zupan said.