JANESVILLE
The Rock County Public Health Department is seeking public feedback through a Community Health Assessment Survey.
The health department is working with the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County in seeking information about the current health needs of those who live, work and play in Rock County, according to a news release.
Survey data will help the department identify areas of improvement and determine health priorities that should be included in the Community Health Improvement Plan over the next five years, according to the release.
The short survey asks questions about personal and community health. All responses are confidential, but results and data will be made available to the public, according to the release.
Surveys are available online at bit.ly/3tEFxnn and a Spanish language version is at bit.ly/3p4AVn1. Residents can request a paper survey by calling 608-373-8903.
Residents can submit surveys until April 15.
For more information, email hearcoordinator@co.rock.wi.us.