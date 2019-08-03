JANESVILLE

It’s that time of year.

August passes by at an unreasonable speed and suddenly the first day or football practice is—wait, what? Tuesday!?

We asked Dr. Dan Beardmore, a pediatrician with SSM Health Dean Medical Group, about back-to-school physicals for kids.

His first piece of advice: Schedule them now. Your doctor will not be able to accommodate everyone the day before the first practice.

Here are some more questions we had for Beardmore and his answers:

Q: What do physicals involve?

A: Hearts and heads is the quick answer.

“When it comes to sports physicals, it’s a big cardiac exam and a family history of cardiac conditions,” Beardmore said. “That’s the primary thing. There are even guidelines from the American Heart Association about what to look for and ask for.”

Beadmore’s practice is focused on sports medicine, especially for caring for young athletes, according to his biography on the SSM Health Dean Medical Group website. Even without that specialty, doctors are going to talk to student-athletes about concussions.

“I always talk about concussions. I review past concussion history and talk to them about what to do if you get a knock in the head,” Beardmore said. “We want to make sure we’re taking care of those kids right.”

Knowledge about the danger of concussions is getting better thanks to news coverage and work the NFL is doing, Beardmore said.

But there’s still a gap.

“Kids that don’t come out of the game or where they think they’re fine and go back into the game,” Beardmore said. “That’s were we worry that they’re going to get injured worse by continuing to be active during an active concussion.”

Beardmore tells student-athletes that if they ever get knocked in the head and something doesn’t feel right, they should “trust their gut” and get out of the game.

Also, if they have headaches that are stronger or last longer than usual, or if they feel foggy, they should make sure they get it checked out.

But Beardmore knows that young people would rather be on the field than on the bench, so he ends his discussion about concussions with a warning.

“I tell them I’ve seen guys and gals who’ve gotten a second concussion before the first one heals, and they end up in their bedroom for months with the lights out because their head hurts so bad. I’ve met those kids,” Beardmore said. “So at the end of my spiel I tell them exactly and then they say, ‘Oh, OK.’”

The school physical also includes ear, nose and throat checks and a neurological exam to test reflexes and responses.

Q: What should athletes or their parents bring to such appointments?

A: Information about any family history of heart disease is important, Beardmore said. In addition, an immunization record is crucial.

“Oh, and don’t forget your forms,” Beadmore said.

Q: What about kids who aren’t student-athletes?

A: Beardmore strongly recommends the HPV vaccine, which prevents cervical and other kinds of cancer.

In addition, whooping cough and meningitis vaccines are also recommended.

Finally, don’t forget the flu shot.